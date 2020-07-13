Garfield County Drug and Alcohol Coalition hosted Coffee with a Cop Monday morning at The Shack, 1119 E. Broadway.
Gail Box, of the Austin Box 12 Foundation, was keynote speaker, and representatives from Enid Police Department and Garfield County Sheriff's Office were there to speak with members of the public.
Box said opioid use is on the rise in the community and despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the community could not afford to stop the battles it was fighting before the pandemic began.
Box spoke about her son Austin's death from an opioid overdose. She said at the time she had no idea her son was addicted to pain pills.
"There is such a stigma that surrounds addiction, opioid addiction or any addiction," she said. "It can happen to anyone. It can happen to any one of us sitting around this table."
Box spoke of her son's injuries in high school and those that followed him playing football for the University of Oklahoma. She said the only year he was healthy while playing football for OU was his freshman year, when he was a redshirt.
Box said it was during his last year to play for OU when she thought the pressure began to mount upon her son, who she described as a natural leader. Suffering a ruptured disc in his back, he was told to lie flat on a table and given morphine intravenously.
"I always think, lying there, he thought of everything ahead and what they needed of him, he thought, 'Wow. I found my answer,'" she said. "He went home with one prescription for an opioid. I didn't even think about what state he was in nor did I understand prescription addiction."
Box said to help those suffering from opioid addiction, the stigma of addiction first had to be erased.
"It doesn't help to shame people," she said.
The Austin Box 12 Foundation has helped get Narcan, an opioid antagonist used for the complete or partial reversal of opioid overdose into the hands of area law enforcement agencies.
"We've had several successful saves with it," EPD's Lt. Eric Holtzclaw said. "It's been very successful. We just had one this weekend."
Undersheriff Justin Lamle said deputies likely don't encounter an opioid overdose as often as Enid police do, but deputies appreciate having Narcan available if they ever do.
