Oklahoma schools with eligible fine arts staff can apply for up to $500 in funding from Oklahoma Arts Council to purchase qualifying visual and performing arts supplies for the 2020-21 school year.
Applications are due Sept. 15.
Through the state arts agency’s Classroom Supply Grants for Visual and Performing Arts program, schools with at least one part-time arts instructor in the discipline for which they apply are eligible for funding. Disciplines may include dance, drama/theatre, music and visual arts.
Supplies purchased through the grant program must be consumable, non-permanent items. The program can assist with supplies that support distance learning. Schools are responsible for purchasing their supplies.
Examples of eligible items include sheet music, props, instrument rental, reeds and bows, drawing and painting supplies, and clay.
Schools that provide access to arts education in rural, under resourced, or culturally diverse areas of the state will be prioritized for funding.
Classroom Supply Grants for Visual and Performing Arts are offered in response to feedback provided to Oklahoma Arts Council by hundreds of teachers, school administrators and others involved in education across Oklahoma.
The program is aimed at helping schools sustain their hands-on arts education programs.
For grant application guidelines and a list of eligible supplies, visit arts.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.