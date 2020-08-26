A free online training on Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) will be offered for child care providers, advocates and parents, 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 18.
The "Changing ACEs From Where You Are" training event will "explore evidence-based strategies for how people and roles can help identify, challenge and change injured patterns and outcomes."
About ACEs
Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) can be caused by any number of traumatic events, such as divorce, abuse, neglect or witnessing violence, and can lead to negative health and social outcomes later in life.
In 1998, CDC completed a study of more than 17,000 adults. CDC found, as children, 28% of the study participants had witnessed physical abuse, 27% had witnessed substance abuse in the home, 13% had been present during domestic violence and 20% had been victims of sexual abuse.
Researchers identified correlations between those childhood traumatic experiences and negative behaviors in teen to adult years, including tobacco, drug and alcohol use, risky sexual activity and unhealthy eating habits. Negative health outcomes followed, including higher risks for heart disease, depression and other diseases, and higher rates of negative social outcomes, such as homelessness, abusive relationships and incarceration.
A 2014 study published by Child Trends, a Bethesda, Md.-based nonprofit focused on children’s health and welfare issues, found the greatest risk factors for ACEs in Oklahoma are economic hardship and divorce, followed by alcoholism, domestic violence and mental illness.
Oklahoma has the highest composite percentage of children who have had one to three or more ACEs, and the highest percentage of children who had witnessed or been victims of domestic violence, according to the study.
In the Child Trends report, Oklahoma was ranked in the highest quartile for every ACEs risk factor, including economic hardship, divorce or separation of parents, substance abuse, mental illness, violence, incarceration of a parent or caregiver, death of a loved one and domestic violence.
Register
To register for the Sept. 18 online training, visit https://changingaces.eventbrite.com. Registration is free and continuing education units (CEUs) and foster credits are available. For more information, call (580) 977-7479.
