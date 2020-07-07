Twenty-eight days, 14 towns.
Forgotten Ministries has been marching around Enid and surrounding towns to share the gospel and deliver encouragement to residents around Northwest Oklahoma.
Jeremiah Herrian, director of Forgotten Ministries, said they wanted to help local rural churches.
“Really, the goal was to work with churches and help them have opportunities to step outside of their church, to meet their community and minister to the community,” Herrian said.
The first day Forgotten Ministries gets into a town, the group does a grill walk. A grill walk is where members of the ministry hook grills to their trucks, cook hamburgers and go door to door in communities giving away free hamburgers, Bibles and an invitation to a carnival they do the next night.
The next day, before the carnival, the group does several community projects.
“I think we did about 130 projects in the last 28 days,” Herrian said. “Anything from painting houses to mowing yards to building decks for people.”
At the carnival later that night, Forgotten Ministries gives away free back-to-school clothes.
Herrian said it has been amazing to see how God has opened up doors for the ministry.
“Our model is the church has left the building, and it is called Forgotten Ministries for a reason,” Herrian said. “We definitely found people on the journey that felt forgotten, and after we were able to connect with them they feel like they are not (forgotten) anymore.”
Forgotten Ministries began about 10 years ago to partner with churches to help bridge the gap to areas churches are not able to reach out or minister to normally.
The group builds tools for churches to use, such as grills, coffee shops, homeless shelters and more.
Herrian said it has been especially encouraging to minister to people during the pandemic.
“The fear of COVID-19 has kind of kept people inside, and we remind them that they are not alone,” Herrian said.
Several people have asked Herrian if Forgotten Ministries will do an event like this in the future.
“Probably,” Herrian said. “We may not do 30 days, maybe it is a smaller one, but I think it is an essential part of Forgotten Ministries as we continue to go on. It has really encouraged a lot of churches to step outside.”
