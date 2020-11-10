In the spring of 1943, just days after graduating from high school, 18-year-old Dwight Jeter, of Enid, joined more than 16 million other Americans in answering the call to serve in World War II.
Jeter will be one of several veterans honored in the annual Legacy Awards ceremony, honoring veterans ranging from World War II to the Global War on Terrorism, set for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Stride Bank Center.
Veterans Day celebrations this week also include a downtown parade set for Saturday.
A profile of service
The story of Dwight Jeter is emblematic of the generation that defeated the Axis Powers in World War II.
Born in Mountain Crest, Ark., Jeter moved with his family to Enid in junior high when his father took over as pastor at an Assembly of God congregation.
When he graduated in 1943 from Enid High School, Jeter already knew the path he would take — he would follow his older brother, Horace, who already was serving in the war.
Horace advised his two younger brothers to enlist in the National Guard, thinking it would shield them from combat service.
Jeter had other hopes — he thought drill time in the Guard would earn him some extra money to take a post-graduation vacation trip.
But, the Army had other plans for the Jeter brothers.
“They needed some guys in the military, so I didn’t have a choice,” Jeter said with a laugh.
Less than two months after enlisting, Jeter was shipped out to fight in the Pacific Theater.
Jeter was trained to serve as an Army Scout — a precursor to today’s Special Forces — conducting dangerous reconnaissance missions near and behind Japanese lines.
His performance under enemy fire eventually earned Jeter four Bronze Stars for bravery — two in World War II, and two more while serving as a forward artillery observer in Korea.
While the Army lauded Jeter for his courage under fire, he remains humble about his awards.
His first Bronze Star was awarded for going out from cover, under heavy enemy fire, to pull two wounded soldiers to safety.
“There was some enemy fire, and I helped two wounded guys out,” is all Jeter said about the event. He dismissed his other Bronze Stars with a joke — claiming he received the medals for “fighting my way to the front of the chow line for two weeks in a row.”
Between Jeter and his brothers, David and Horace, the Jeter boys accumulated one Silver Star and six Bronze Stars. An older brother, Hugh, who was too old to serve in combat, fulfilled his patriotic duty by filling in as a civil service chaplain at Fort Benning, Ga.
Jeter attributes all three of them coming home safe from combat, both in World War II and Korea, to the power of his mother’s prayers.
Among his other sacrifices, Jeter missed being with his mother when she died. He was serving in Korea at the time, and didn’t know she’d died until two weeks after her funeral.
Jeter, now 95 years old, is the last survivor from among his siblings. Speaking for himself and his brothers, Jeter insists they are not heroes.
“The real heroes are those that gave their lives during the war,” Jeter said. “We’re just three guys that outlived everybody else. And we were just part of the unified national effort to restore peace and keep our country safe. So, we’re not heroes.”
Jeter hopes the public, especially younger generations, will take the opportunity on Veterans Day to reflect on the sacrifices of those who served, and those who serve today.
“I feel our younger generation is losing their sense of patriotism, it’s up to us and parents to teach them the value of our armed forces and always thank them,” Jeter said. “I’m accepting this award for those who didn’t come back, for my brothers in arms and my siblings and for today’s men and women who serve.”
Legacy Awards
The annual Legacy Awards event will be 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Stride Bank Center, 301 S. Independence.
The awards ceremony will emceed by state Sen. Roland Pederson, with appearances by Enid Mayor George Pankonin and Gov. Kevin Stitt.
A musical tribute by Kyle Dillingham and David Hooten will honor veterans, followed by a Legacy Award presentation for a member from each branch of the U.S. armed forces, presentation of the Volunteer of the Year award for the Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park and the Lifetime Legacy Veteran and Lifetime Legacy Special Achievement awards.
Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park executive director Elaine Johns said the event fills a need to remember and honor veterans.
“We feel that it is important to take advantage of Veterans Day to honor those who have served,” Johns said. “Many of our armed forces volunteer without ever asking for any kind of recognition, and this is a day to celebrate them.
“Our country is strong and great today because of the legacy of these brave men and women,” Johns said. “The values, courage, dedication and commitment they leave to our active duty military and fellow veterans are their Legacy of Freedom. We know to honor their extraordinary sacrifices we must all unite to keep the United States the world’s leading force for peace and security, prosperity and freedom.”
Parade
On Saturday, the annual Veterans Day Parade will be held downtown. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and will proceed around the Square.
Contact Bill Cooley for entry forms and more information at (580) 231-7964.
