As ice moves out and thaws begin, city and county officials are warning the public to be aware of flooding risks, and to exercise caution while commencing cleanup of storm damage.
Derrick Silas, city of Enid director of communications, said the city is working on a plan to pick up branches in all city wards, but said the priority will be on clearing storm damage from city streets, until that is done.
Silas said residents can pull downed limbs to the curb, and crews will be making a full sweep of the city to pick up debris. To ensure downed limbs are collected, Silas recommended using the SeeClickFix app on the city's website or on any smart phone or tablet to report the location of the limb piles.
In a Facebook Live video update Wednesday afternoon, City Manager Jerald Gilbert said cleanup of brush piles will commence in earnest Monday, and in the meantime the city will be contracting with private companies to help clear storm damage.
In an email sent out Wednesday evening, the city asked residents to pile storm damage limbs at their curb for pickup. Solid Waste officials also asked residents to request a pickup of tree limbs and debris by Nov. 6 or to discard them by utilizing the landfill.
Residents can request pickup by submitting a request at www.SeeClickFix.com and choosing 'Tree Debris Pickup”; using the SeeClickFix smartphone app and choosing “Tree Debris Pickup”; or calling (580)-616-7300 or (580)-616-7301.
Residents who take limbs to the landfill should bring their last utility bill with the utility account number.
City officials said it will take crews several weeks to remove all debris.
Meanwhile, more than a quarter of a million homes and businesses were without power, according to OG&E's System Watch. Including other electricity providers, the number of homes and businesses without power is more than 350,000.
In Enid, according to System Watch, more than 5,400 customers were without power at 5:30 p.m. Outages also extended throughout Northwest Oklahoma.
Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for 47 of the state’s 77 counties because of severe winter weather.
Brian Alford, OG&E spokesman, told The Oklahoman that some people could be without power for days as crews work long hours to restore electricity.
“Fall storms like this are your worst nightmare,” Alford said. “You still have leaves on branches that create a considerable amount of weight. And once you begin to thaw, you see the ice melt and you get the rebound effect of branches bouncing up. So we might make progress and then there will be a setback with the bounding due to the thaw.”
Mike Honigsberg, Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management director, warned in his daily update Wednesday ice accumulation will be possible into Thursday. Winds also were expected to increase Wednesday night and into Thursday. He warned power lines damaged in the storm could catch fire or fall as the winds pick up.
National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for much of Oklahoma, including Garfield, Grant, Major, Blaine, Woodwardand Kingfisher counties, until 4 p.m. Thursday. Gusts up to 40 mph could be expected.
NWS also issued a flood watch for Alfalfa, Grant, Major, Garfield, Noble and Kay counties. Three to four inches of rainfall were forecast between Wednesday and Thursday in north central Oklahoma, which could cause concerns for flooding in low-lying areas, Honigsberg said.
For more information and updates, download the Garfield County EM app.
According to NWS, rain is likely for Enid before 1 p.m. today, then skies will gradually clear. The high is expected to be 45, with a strong north-northwest wind at 15-24 mph with gusts to 33 mph.
Skies should be sunny Friday through the weekend, according to NWS, and high temperatures will climb to near 60 by Saturday.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
