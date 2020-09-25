Five Below to open Enid location in spring 2021

Value retailer Five Below is opening a location in Enid Crossing shopping center.
A sign at the former rue21 location in the center, at 3828 W. Garriott, says Five Below will open in spring 2021. It will be the company's 15th store in Oklahoma.
According to the company's website, Five Below offers "high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and more, with extreme $1-$5 value, plus some incredible finds that go beyond $5."
Five Below stores are divided into eight "worlds": Tech, Create, Play, Candy, Room, Style, Party and New & Now, according to the company.
The retailer was founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia. Five Below has more than 950 stores in 38 states. The company has six stores in Oklahoma City, three in Tulsa and one each in Edmond, Lawton, Muskogee, Stillwater and Yukon.
Rue21 closed in Enid in 2017, and the space has been vacant since then.
Enid Crossing opened in 2013 with rue21, T.J.Maxx and PetSmart as its tenants. Rue21 is the only one to have closed.
The building housing the businesses formerly was a Homeland, but sat empty for almost eight years after the grocery store moved out. The city of Enid bought it and pushed to find a buyer. Finally, Hunt Properties of Dallas closed the more-than $1.75 million deal in June 2013.
