ENID, Okla. — Firefighters from eight Garfield County departments battled a large wheat field fire Monday.
The blaze burned about 500 acres between 54th and 66th and between Phillips and Carrier roads, Mike Honigsberg, Enid/Garfield County Emergency Management director, said in a post on Facebook.
It took firefighters about two hours to bring the fire under control, Honigsberg said.
Firefighters from Enid, Garber, Breckinridge, Fairmont, Hillsdale-Carrier, Hunter, Pioneer Skeleton Creek and Kremlin were on the scene.
Honigsberg and EFD command ran the scene in a joint operation, Honigsberg said.
"Today goes to show that we may all be on different departments, but we are all on the same team," he said. "It was everything we could do to stop it, but we did."
Firefighters had difficulty, he said, getting close to the fire because of the height of the flames and their intensity.
After that fire was controlled, another blaze was reported at 42nd and Chestnut, Honigsberg said. Enid, Pioneer Skeleton Creek, Kremlin, Hillsdale-Carrier, Fairmont and Breckinridge responded.
Honigsberg urged everyone to be careful during this dry spell to prevent more fires. Don't do things like throw cigarettes out the window of your vehicle, and refrain from any controlled burns "until we get some rain," he said.
