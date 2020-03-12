The Felt Bird will host a grand re-opening celebration, 5-8 p.m. Friday, at its new location, 222 W. Randolph.
Riley and Stela Jantzen founded the unique retail shop in 2009 at 124 E. Broadway, then moved in 2013 to 124 S. Independence, to a space they shared with Scribners Gallery.
The Felt Bird closed at the previous location about three weeks ago, as the Jantzens have been busy preparing their new location, which previously was occupied by Downtown Threads, which has moved to 101 S. Grand.
With preparations nearing completion for their re-opening celebration, Riley said he and Stela are "just excited for everyone to be able to check out our new, bigger building."
Now preparing to open in their third location, Riley said he and Stela are particularly excited about their new neighbors.
"We're really excited to be a part of this particular block in downtown," Riley said. "This block is just full of great retail stores and great shops, and we're excited to help this block get even cooler."
With the addition of more storage and floor space, Riley said The Felt Bird will be bringing to Enid about 20 new brands of merchandise, in addition to the lines carried at the previous location.
The larger space also will enable him to do in-house screen printing for The Felt Bird. And, customers can soon expect to see more original, handcrafted items from the Jantzens, harkening back to the little felt bird design that started it all.
"Stela and I both came out of the crafting world," Riley said. "We started doing craft shows in 2007, and slowly we got away from making our own products. But, we want to get back to making more of our own products, because we enjoy that."
Customers who came to The Felt Bird for some of the incense and crystals carried by the Scribners in the previous space, also will be able find those items at the new Felt Bird store, Riley said.
For both old customers and new, he said The Felt Bird will have a bigger space and larger inventory, but still will specialize in carrying unique "trendy to kitschy and funny" items.
"We just have really unique merchandise," Riley said, "and we try to carry items you can't usually get in a city our size."
For more information, visit The Felt Bird on social media, and online at https://www.thefeltbird.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.