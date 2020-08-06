Felon facing more than 240 years in prison on gun charges

A convicted felon arrested earlier this week by Garfield County Sheriff's Office deputies is facing more than 240 years in prison after deputies seized more than 20 guns from his home on South Imo Road.
Miguel Angel Rodriguez II, 42, was charged Tuesday in Garfield County District Court with felony domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rodriguez, who has prior felony convictions for second-degree burglary and knowingly concealing stolen property in Beckham County and unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in Jackson County, also was charged with 24 felony counts of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
Rodriguez was arraigned Thursday on the charges and appeared free on $10,000 bond, which was posted prior to charges being filed. Special District Judge Brian Lovell increased bond to $50,000, with a condition of bond being Rodriguez have no contact with the victim in the case. Rodriguez was ordered to return to court Aug. 31 for a bond appearance.
On Aug. 2, Deputy Tim Prince took a report from a woman about an incident that occurred about 8 a.m. Aug. 2 at Rodriguez's residence, 2314 S. Imo, according to an affidavit filed in the case. The woman had an argument with Rodriguez and told him she was leaving. As she left, she said Rodriguez began to chase her.
The woman said Rodriguez jumped on the hood of her car as she backed up, pulled out a black semi-automatic pistol and began hitting her windshield and driver's side window with the gun, according to the affidavit. The woman said she was able to move her vehicle to make Rodriguez slide off the hood.
As she left, Rodriguez got into his truck and began to chase her down Imo Road, the woman said. She said she drive up to 114 mph in an attempt to lose Rodriguez, according to the affidavit.
Prince noted in the affidavit the woman appeared to fear for her life. Prince obtained a search warrant for Rodriguez's residence and it was served at 11:37 p.m. Aug. 2.
Prince spoke with Rodriguez about the incident at his residence earlier. Rodriguez said he'd asked the woman to leave, according to the affidavit. Rodriguez admitted to having a pistol but said he was taking a friend that wanted to shoot.
Rodriguez said there were two gun safes in the residence but the guns belonged to his son, according to the affidavit. Rodriguez gave Prince the combination to one of the safes and said the other safe uses a key. The key to the safe was on his keyring, which was in his pocket.
Prince asked Rodriguez how many guns were inside the home that were not in the gun safe, according to the affidavit. Rodriguez told Prince he could not tell him that.
One of the safes contained six firearms and the other contained 16 firearms. Another rifle and handgun were found in the master bedroom and bathroom, according to the affidavit. A handgun matching the description given by the woman was found inside a jacket hung in a hallway closet.
Deputy Kyle Pierce found a bag of what later tested positive for methamphetamine in the backyard, along with a pipe, according to the affidavit. The bag weighed 13.5 grams.
Rodriguez faces one to 10 years in prison on each of the possession of a firearms charges. He also faces up to 10 years in prison or up to year in county jail on the domestic assault charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.