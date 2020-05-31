Farm Credit of Enid is awarding seven $1,000 college scholarships to outstanding high school seniors.
These seniors are furthering their education and have parents or grandparents who are voting stockholders of Farm Credit of Enid. Chosen by an independent panel of judges, the award is based on academic performance, extracurricular participation, work experience and leadership activities.
This year’s scholarship recipients are:
• Derek Beach, son of T.J. and Diane Beach, of Altus, is an Altus High School graduate and plans to attend Oklahoma State University.
• Weston Church, son of Scott and Natalie Church, of Fairview, is a Fairview High School graduate and plans to attend Oklahoma State University.
• Reagan Detrick, daughter of Wade and Tina Detrick, of Ringwood, is a Ringwood High School graduate and plans to attend Northern Oklahoma College.
• Fisher Muegge, son of Chad Muegge and Jill Muegge, is a Pond Creek-Hunter High School graduate with plans to attend Oklahoma State University.
• Tate Ott, of Ames, is the son of John and Debra Ott and plans to attend Oklahoma State University.
• Elisabeth Salyer, daughter of Keith and Sherri Salyer, is a homeschool graduate from Enid and plans to attend Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
• David Schrader, son of John and Niki Schrader, is a graduate of Kremlin-Hillsdale High School and will attend Oklahoma State University.
Farm Credit of Enid has been awarding scholarships annually since 1994. The Enid association is part of the Farm Credit system, which provides financial services to farmers and ranchers.
