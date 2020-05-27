Family of seven loses home to Wednesday afternoon fire

A Wednesday afternoon fire on North 10th claimed the home of a family of seven, but caused no injuries, according to an Enid Fire Department report.
EFD crews responded at 4:20 p.m. to 229 N. 10th after a report of a fire at the residence. The first units arrived at 4:26 p.m. to find the home fully involved in flames, said EFD Fire Marshal Ken Helms.
Family members reported the fire started at an electric clothes dryer and then set the adjacent wall ablaze, according to the report.
Damage to the home was extensive, ranging from the laundry room "throughout most of the structure including the attic," according to the report.
American Red Cross was contacted to provide emergency assistance and temporary shelter for the family, Helms said.
The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.