Family left to wonder 10 years after store clerk's murder

It's been a frustrating decade for the family who lost their son, brother and uncle.
The murder of Danial Johnson, who was shot and killed during a late-night robbery of the convenience store where he worked, remains unsolved.
His sister, Debbie Johnson, who has been advocating for her brother's case, admitted after 10 years she's running out of things to say that might help catch her brother's killer.
"At this point, I think anyone with a conscience would have stepped forward anyway," she said in an interview last week. "If one of my kids would have killed someone, I wouldn't cover for them."
Enid Police Department received a 911 call at 3:14 a.m. July 14, 2010, from a customer who reported finding the clerk unresponsive at Maine Street Mini Mart, 1602 E. Maine.
When officers arrived, Johnson was dead. His killer remains at large, and a $4,000 reward for his arrest remains unclaimed by those who help bring a resolution to the case.
"It’s just a coward. And their families are cowards. People know. Their friends know and their families know. It’s the scum of the earth that would cover it up," Johnson said. "I just don’t have any good thoughts toward them, for sure. I don’t know what else to say anymore. I don’t think anything really helps."
At the time of the murder, the suspect was described as a dark-skinned black or Hispanic man wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, black or blue jeans, gloves and carrying a white bag. The sweatshirt had the word “State” on the front and possibly an overlay of an “O,” which may reference Oklahoma State University.
In the 10 years since her bother's murder, Johnson said she is finally able to laugh again.
"At least this year, I can laugh. It's been 10 years," she said. "I guess I always feel guilty when I laugh, but my brother would knock me in the head if he knew we were still sad."
After a bit of a chuckle, she admitted, "I would just smack him back."
Anyone having information that will lead to the arrest or prosecution of the suspect is urged to call Garfield County Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233 to provide a tip anonymously. Tipsters can earn the reward and will not be required to testify or be identified. Those with information also may call Enid Police Department with information at (580) 242-7000.
