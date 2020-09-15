Fairview firefighter makes joke on photo of animals running from wildfire

Fairview’s full-time firefighter is facing investigation after posting comments on a Facebook photo of animals running during a wildfire.
Rodger Bryant, Fairview’s only paid career firefighter, on Monday commented, “Flushing out the Demorats ! (sic)” on a photo of a herd of donkeys running down the street away from a wildfire in Oregon.
Posted Monday on Facebook by the Alabama group 4Legs4Justice Animal Advocate & Rescue, the post also included advice from an Oregon forest ranger about appropriate behavior around the wild animals such as deer, elk and bear looking for safety during the wildfires, which have devastated the West Coast over the last several weeks.
A commenter replied, “good lord this is about animals and peoples (sic) lives not politicians,” to which Bryant wrote, “I guess I just threw some politics in it!” He also reacted with a “laugh” emoji to several further comments.
Another comment said she had sent screenshots to the fire department, which had deleted her post, presumably because Bryant’s Facebook links to the Fairview, N.Y., Fire Department page.
“Wow that just scared me!” Bryant replied.
When reached for comment Tuesday, Fairview Fire Chief Travis Fortune said it was the first he was hearing of the post. He said the department does not promote political agendas.
An investigation into the situation is under way with Fairview City Manager Jerry Eubanks, who Fortune said also had received emails of complaint. The News & Eagle provided screenshots of the post and comments when asked.
“There’s no room in our department for that (behavior), and it will be taken care of this week,” Fortune said.
The FFD is a volunteer organization with 22 volunteers and one paid firefighter on staff.
Bryant was not available for comment on Facebook or through Fortune as of this story’s publication.
