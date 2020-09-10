Fairview Municipal Airport is one of seven airports across Oklahoma’s 3rd Congressional District to receive Federal Aviation Administration grants for improvements to airport infrastructure.
The announcement was made Wednesday by U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla.
“Even though the coronavirus has disrupted air travel, the need to invest in our communities’ airports continues. The 3rd District’s airports are a valuable component of our infrastructure and an important economic development tool,” Lucas said. “I’m pleased to announce that the FAA is awarding over $7.5 million to seven of our local airports, and I thank Secretary Chao and the Department of Transportation for their commitment to these facilities.”
Fairview Municipal Airport will receive $37,400 to construct a taxiway.
Made through the Airport Improvement Program, the grant funding, awarded by U.S. Department of Transportation, was made available through annual appropriations as well as the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Additionally, funds provided through the CARES Act serve as the local match for the infrastructure grants.
