Ezzell recall petition hearing moved to October

A hearing concerning Ward 3 City Commissioner Ben Ezzell's objection to a recall petition has been moved to October.
Blaine County Associate District Judge Allison Lafferty has been assigned the case and reset the hearing last month, but only filed the order for continuance on Tuesday, when the hearing was originally set to take place. The hearing now will be 10 a.m. Oct. 6.
Ezzell will represent himself as the plaintiff against defendants Mayor George Pankonin and City Clerk Alissa Lack, with the city of Enid.
The group Enid Freedom Fighters submitted the recall petition to the city Aug. 4. Sixty-nine signatures, 30% of the most recent ward election, were required for a recall to be held. Lack on Aug. 14 verified 87 were sufficiently affirmed by petition circulators and were registered voters, and disqualified 69 others.
Their petition calls for Ezzell’s recall for reasons including, among others: “Conduct unbecoming of an elected official”; “dividing our community by threatening use of force and advocating fines against law abiding, healthy citizens”; and “disrespecting our police department and failing to heed the advice of our police chief.”
Ezzell drew criticism for an email to fellow commissioners and city officials pushing for a proposed citywide COVID-19 mandate system and criticizing public comments made by Enid’s police chief.
In part, Ezzell’s challege to the recall petition state the petition is insufficient for the following reasons: the petition pamphlets failed to include obligatory language provided for in state statute; the circulators failed to check photo identification cards when collecting signatures, making their written affirmations ineffective; the affirmations fail to address charter requirements for truthfulness of underlying statements; and the seven stated reasons to recall Ezzell are “each either legally meaningless, specifically allowed under charter and/or ordinance, objectively and obviously false, or otherwise fail to describe any grounds or charges for recall.”
During an Aug. 18 meeting, city commissioners voted unanimously to table a decision to set a date for a recall election. That decision by commissioners ruled out having the election on Nov. 3, because Garfield County Election Board requires notice of an item for that election no later than 75 days prior, which was Aug. 19.
That left the municipal election of Feb. 9, 2021, as the only viable date for the recall. Feb. 9 is the same day an election will take place for Ezzell’s successor. His term expires in May 2021.
During the Aug. 18 commission meeting, Emily Hladik, a leader of Enid Freedom Fighters and one of the petition's nine listed circulators, argued because the city charter said nothing about tabling being allowed, the commission could have voted to set a date while Ezzell's appeal process continued simultaneously.
She and several other members of the group had spoken during the meeting in favor of the Nov. 3 election date.
“It’s really disappointing for Ward 3. It’s not what they wanted,” Hladik said. “It’s hard for us to get patted on the head and them to say, ‘We’re not going to listen to you this time.’”
City Attorney Carol Lahman said there is nothing in the city charter that said the commission couldn’t have tabled the vote.
Enid’s city charter, written in 1909, provides that the city is to hold a recall election no sooner than 30 days from the clerk’s certification, and no later than 40 days. However, the Oklahoma Supreme Court determined that state statutes that restrict when the people can call elections are a matter of statewide concern and take precedence over the charter, invalidating the time frame and allowing for the November and February elections, the only valid statewide election dates left.
There is no mention in the city charter of tabling or not tabling a city commission’s election date vote.
