Evans rehired for 10th year as NOC president

Cheryl Evans was rehired for a 10th school year as president at Northern Oklahoma College at the board of regents meeting Wednesday.
Evans was hired in 2011 as the community college's first female president.
“Thank you for the confidence you have shown in me,” Evans said at the meeting. “We continue to work hard for our students during this challenging time. We have a great team at NOC and I appreciate them very much.”
Room and board rates at its Tonkawa and Enid campuses will remain the same, regents voted Wednesday, according to a press release. Facility rental rates also will remain the same, while rental property rates will be raised $5 a month. Regents also approved a number of policies, including a new telework policy for the employee handbook added during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regents attending the meeting included chairman Dale DeWitt, vice chairman Jodi Cline, Chad Dillingham, Stan Brownlee and Michael Martin, according to the release.
The regents' next meeting will be June 22 at NOC Tonkawa.
