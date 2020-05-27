ERDA recommends The District movie theater incentive deal

Enid Regional Development Alliance is recommending Enid City Commission approve an incentive package with Apex Cinemas for development of a theater and trampoline park complex at The District.
The ERDA board of directors discussed the $14.5 million project in a special session Wednesday.
After returning from an hourlong executive session, Enid Mayor George Pankonin, a board member, motioned the board approve a recommendation to the commission for the incentive package, which includes donating 7.5 acres and a $3.5 million sales tax rebate to be paid over 15 years, according to a press release. Kyle Williams, developer of The District, abstained from the vote.
The 42,000-square-foot theater will have eight to 10 digital movie screens, reclining seats, food options, which ERDA Executive Director Lisa Powell says will be the "centerpiece" of the project. The package also includes an additional 20,000-square-foot trampoline park by Big Air. The California-based company has 10 locations nationwide.
Located at the former Lahoma Courts site, The District project also will feature Hideaway’s Pizza, Colton’s Steakhouse and a Jiffy Trip convenience store, of which Williams is president, according to the release. All businesses still are planning to join the site, Powell said.
After the theater lot is prepared to build on and equipped with all the necessary utilities, Williams’ company, Anchored Capital 3 Investments, will give up the lot to the city.
The board did not take action on a request for proposal on a potential food waste processing plant. During executive session, the board discussed incentives to recruit a plant that promises a $1.25 million investment initially, with 10 jobs paying an average of $50,000. According to the meeting agenda, there is “potential growth to $90 million in investment and 200 jobs.”
The theatre proposal now will go before the city commission, possibly as soon as Tuesday, to consider approval of the final development incentive package.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.