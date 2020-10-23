EPS sees increase in COVID-19 quarantine, isolation cases

The number of Enid Public Schools students and staff members quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19 rose by 36 on Friday.
The district reported 251 people were in close-contact quarantine or positive-case isolation on Friday, up from 215 on Thursday, according to figures posted on the district’s website.
The number of positive tests went up by five to 16. Enid High School has five cases, four students and one staff member. Longfellow Middle school has three cases, two students and one staff member in isolation, while Glenwood Elementary School also has three cases, all students.
Schools with one student positive case are Waller Middle School, Coolidge Elementary School and McKinley Elementary School. Monroe Elementary School has one staff member in isolation, while the Administrative Service Center also has one staff member who tested positive.
EPS has two entire classrooms under quarantine, one at Taft Elementary School and one at Carver/Fowler Early Childhood Center.
Enid High has the most people affected at 52, with 47 students and staff members in close-contact quarantine, along with the five positive cases. The second-largest number of people affected is 50 at Waller, with 49 people in quarantine along with the one positive case. The number affected at Waller stood at 38 on Tuesday.
Glenwood has 27 people either in isolation or quarantine, while Carver/Fowler and Longfellow have 21. Taft has 19 in isolation or quarantine.
