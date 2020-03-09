EPS releases annual audit findings

Enid Public Schools released its required annual audit report during the EPS Board of Education regular meeting Monday evening.
The audit report, prepared by certified public accountant Patrick Carroll, of Enid, noted no material weaknesses in the district's accounting.
The audit was classified as "adverse," because the district uses an accounting system set forth by Oklahoma State Department of Education, which does not comply with national accounting standards, according to Carroll's report.
Only minor discrepancies were noted in Carroll's report summary, including:
• a $254.20 discrepancy in payroll accounting for one employee.
• eight out of 100 expenditures examined had improper invoice dates, signature procedures or no attached itemized invoices.
Enid Public Schools Board of Education meets in the board room at the Administrative Services Center, 500 S. Independence. The next board of education meeting is set for 6 p.m. April 20.
