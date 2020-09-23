The number of Enid Public Schools students and staff in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19 fell Wednesday.
According to figures posted on the district’s website, there are 547 people in either close-contact quarantine or positive-test isolation, down from 558 on Tuesday. More than half of those — 299 — are students and staff at Adams Elementary School, which went to distance learning Sept. 14 after a staff member tested positive.
Adams students are expected to return to the classroom Thursday. Fourteen entire classes from Adams are in quarantine.
There also is one class at Hoover Elementary School quarantined and doing distance learning after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
Twenty-two students at Hoover now are in close-contact quarantine, and one student is in positive-test isolation. Two staff members also are in close-contact quarantine.
Enid High School had the most positive cases in the district, with five — three students and two staff members. The school also has the most number of students, aside from Adams, in close-contact quarantine at 85, down from 87 on Monday. Including staff, EHS has 97 people in either close-contact quarantine or positive-test isolation.
Emerson Middle School has the next highest total, with 30 students and staff out on Wednesday, down from 31 on Tuesday.
Emerson has one positive case involving a student, down from three on Friday. Longfellow Middle School has one positive case, down from two on Tuesday.
The only other schools with positive cases, one each, are Adams, Hoover, McKinley and Taft elementary schools. The positive tests at Adams and McKinley involve staff members, while the cases at the others schools involve students. The McKinley case was added Wednesday.
Garber Public Schools has moved to non-traditional, distance learning, Superintendent Will Jones said in a video on Facebook on Tuesday after five staff members and four students tested positive.
Students are expected to return to class Oct. 5.
In the video, Jones said more than 50 students and staff members are in quarantine.
Sports and other activities will continue, he said, as long as those involved aren't exposed to COVID-19.
Chisholm Public Schools again reported no students or staff under quarantine due to COVID-19, according to the district’s online counts.
Autry Technology Center reported Wednesday a person testing positive for COVID-19 was on the campus Monday, mainly in the northwest wing and lectorium. That person now is isolating at home. The affected areas were closed to undergo sanitizing and deep cleaning.
