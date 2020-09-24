EPS quarantine, isolation numbers fall as Adams returns to classroom learning

The number of Enid Public Schools students and staff in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19 fell substantially Thursday as Adams Elementary School students returned to the classroom after being on distance learning for nearly two weeks.
According to figures posted on the district’s website, there are 276 people in either close-contact quarantine or positive-test isolation, down from 547 on Wednesday. The drop came because 299 students and staff members at Adams returned to school. Students in all 14 classrooms at Adams had gone to distance learning Sept. 14 after a staff member tested positive.
Eleven students and staff at Adams remain in close-contact quarantine.
However, the number of students and staff in quarantine or isolation rose at six schools, including a doubling of cases at Waller Middle School, from 15 on Wednesday to 30 on Thursday.
Waller now has one student in positive-test isolation, with 27 students and two staff in close-contact quarantine.
Monroe Elementary School saw the number of students in quarantine rise from 11 to 14 on Thursday.
Other increases were: Emerson Middle School, from 30 to 31; Glenwood Elementary School, from two to three; Hayes Elementary School, from two to four; and Hoover Elementary School, from 25 to 26.
Hoover is the only school to have an entire class on distance learning.
Enid High School saw its number of quarantine or isolation cases fall from 97 on Wednesday to 91 on Thursday. Taft Elementary School also saw a drop from 14 to 13.
EHS remains the school with the most positive cases with five, three students and two staff. The high school also has the most number of close-contact quarantine cases with 86, including 81 students.
Emerson has the second-most quarantine or isolation numbers with 31.
In addition to Enid High and Waller, schools with positive COVID-19 cases are: Hoover with one student; McKinley with one staff member; and Taft, one student.
Garber Public Schools has moved to distance learning, Superintendent Will Jones said in a video on Facebook on Tuesday after five staff members and four students tested positive.
Students are expected to return to class Oct. 5. In the video, Jones said more than 50 students and staff members are in quarantine.
Chisholm Public Schools again reported no students or staff under quarantine due to COVID-19, according to the district’s online counts.
Autry Technology Center reported Wednesday a person testing positive for COVID-19 was on the campus Monday, mainly in the northwest wing and lectorium. That person now is isolating at home. The affected areas were closed to undergo sanitizing and deep cleaning.
