ENID, Okla. — A class at Hoover Elementary School will switch to virtual learning after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
Even as the class was added, the overall number of Enid Public Schools students and staff in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19 dropped Monday, according to figures posted on the district’s website.
Twenty students at Hoover now are in close-contact quarantine, and one student is in positive-test isolation. One staff member also is in close-contact quarantine.
There are 541 people in either close-contact quarantine or positive-test isolation, down from 571 on Friday. More than half of those — 300 — are students and staff at Adams Elementary School, which went to distance learning Sept. 14 after a staff member tested positive.
Adams students are expected to return to the classroom Thursday. Fourteen entire classes from Adams are in quarantine.
Enid High School had the most positive cases in the district, with four — two students and two staff members. That number is down from seven on Friday. The school also has the most number of students, aside from Adams, in close-contact quarantine at 73, down from 74 on Friday. Including staff, EHS has 82 people in either close-contact quarantine or positive-test isolation. That was down from 86 on Friday.
Emerson Middle School has the next highest total, with 31 students and staff out on Monday, down from 39 on Friday.
Emerson has one positive case involving a student, down from three on Friday. Longfellow Middle School has two positive cases, both students.
The only other schools with positive cases, one each, are Adams, Hoover and Taft elementary schools. The positive test at Adams involves a staff member, while the cases at the others schools involve students.
Chisholm Public Schools again reported no students or staff under quarantine due to COVID-19, according to the district’s online counts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.