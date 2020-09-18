EPS quarantine, isolation cases up to 571

The number of Enid Public Schools students and staff in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19 rose slightly Friday, according to figures posted on the district’s website.
There are 571 people in either close-contact quarantine or positive-test isolation, up from 555 on Thursday. More than half of those are students and staff at Adams Elementary School, which went to distance learning Monday after a staff member tested positive last week.
All 297 Adams students will continue distance learning until at least Sept. 24.
Fourteen entire classes from Adams are in quarantine, along with one from Monroe Elementary School.
Enid High School had the most positive cases in the district, with seven — four students and three staff members. That number is up from five on Thursday. The school also has the most number of students, aside from Adams, in close-contact quarantine at 74, up from 62 on Wednesday. Including staff, EHS has 86 people in either close-contact quarantine or positive-test isolation. That was up from 72 on Thursday.
Emerson Middle School has the next highest total, with 39 students and staff out.
Emerson has three positive cases, all students. Longfellow Middle School has two positive cases, both students. Other schools with two positive cases are Monroe, one student and one staff member, and Taft Elementary School, both students.
No positive cases are reported at Coolidge, Eisenhower, Garfield, Hayes, Hoover, McKinley and Prairie View elementary schools, as well as Carver/Fowler ECC and Lincoln Academy.
EPS’ special services now has one staff member in positive-test isolation and one in close-contact quarantine.
Chisholm Public Schools again reported no students or staff under quarantine due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the district’s online counts. All students returned to school Monday.
