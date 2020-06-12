A statewide organization has recognized Enid Public Schools for its commitment to family friendly employment practices.
Potts Family Foundation recently announced EPS has earned “commitment status” as a 2020 Certified Family Positive Workplace. The designation is reserved for businesses and organizations with policies that allow employees to more easily balance family and work.
“Enid Public Schools has an outstanding team of certified and support professionals, and we know the success of our district is because of their talent, commitment and hard work,” Jane Johnson, incoming director of human resources and communications, said. “We are honored to be selected for this recognition. We believe we must care for the caregivers so they can focus on what is most important to us all: our students.”
According to the foundation, research shows that family positive practices help employers make gains in recruitment, retention, loyalty and productivity. Society benefits, as well, because the policies lead to more stable families with additional time for parents to contribute to their communities and to their children.
EPS is home to more than 1,000 employees, serving 7,900 students. Paid employee health insurance is provided to all full-time employees, and certified employees receive a district-paid contribution to the Oklahoma Teacher Retirement System. Paid sick leave, personal leave and emergency leave also are available to employees as part of their annual contract.
Last fall, the district opened EPS Cares, a childcare center for the children of district employees. The center, housed at Garfield Elementary School, serves children ages birth to 4 at a discounted cost. More than 30 children have enrolled in the program for the 2020-21 school year.
“We must recruit and retain the best and brightest educators and support staff for our schools,” Johnson said. “This requires us to think outside of the box. We focus on building relationships, expanding benefits, offering competitive salaries and creating an environment that makes EPS feel like home. We’re a family. We care about our students, and we care about one another.”
EPS joins a number of Oklahoma companies on the family positive workplace list, including Nextep, Sunbeam, Oklahoma City Zoo and Boeing. The district will be recognized at a future Potts Family Foundation celebration.
