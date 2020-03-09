EPS Foundation awards $25,478 in classroom grants

Trustees of Enid Public School Foundation spent Monday morning traveling to Enid Public Schoosl campuses and awarding $25,478 in classroom grants.
“Our priority is directly impacting student learning, and this semester we are thrilled to fund 50 projects at 11 different sites,” said EPSF Executive Director Janna Jackson. “We have many champions for student success who take the time to write innovative grants that elevate our student learning and the best days of the year are those when we go into classrooms and share the good news that a project has been funded. This program is possible because of the Enid community and their unwavering support for public education.”
EPSF awards grants twice during the school year, in the fall and in the spring. In November, the foundation awarded $22,534 to fund 39 projects at 13 sites.
Most materials are durable, impacting student learning for a number of years and covering a wide variety of subject matter. The grant process is competitive, according to the foundation. All submissions from teachers are presented anonymously to a committee that selects recipients.
Teacher grants would not be possible without the generosity of many donors, including Signature Grant Donors, who have made gifts of at least $10,000 to EPS Foundation. To learn more about this program or EPS Foundation, email Jackson at foundation@enidk12.org.
Grant recipients, titles, school, amounts and Signature Grant Donor, if applicable, awarded Monday are:
• Sonja Jackson, Adams Elementary School, "A Little Latin Flare," $896; "Keeping Up the Beat," $740, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Athey; "Rockin' and a Rollin'," $788; "Roll Out the Good Times," $788; and "Shake, Rattle and Drum Roll," $692.
• Austin Miles, Coolidge Elementary School, "Bunches of Punches," $384, and "Super Sensory Spheres," $477.
• Karla Johnson, Coolidge, "A Fractured Fairly True Tale!" $532; "Berry Best Book Buddy," $453; "Blow Off a Little Steam!" $600; and "Buzz Like a Bumble Bee!" $603, Myra Ward.
• Kim Blankenship, Coolidge, "Creative Minds," $503, Gary and Johnnie Atwood.
• Tina Green, Coolidge, "Did Someone Say History?" $446; "Masters of Math," $277; "Reading, Writing, Comprehension," $198; "Shhh It's Testing Time," $107; and "Whats the Code?" $239.
• Ashley Epps, Enid High School, "Cricut For the Classroom," $515, Mr. and Mrs. Dan Dillingham.
• Angela McCarter, Eisenhower Elementary School, " Hands On Math Through Color and Light," $816, and "The Fluidity of Little Minds," $947.
• Lyntel Murphy, Eishenhower, "They Are Not Naughty!" $234.
• Sheri Ingham, Eisenhower, "New Bag of Tricks," $526; "A Lion, a Tiger, a Bear: Oh My! The Power of Puppets," $801, Guarantee Abstract, the Humphrey Family; "Back to Basics," $488; "Hope Rising Toolkit," $852; and "Namaste Warriors," $590.
• Toni Webb, Garfield Elementary School, "Build It and They Will Learn," $125.
• Cristy Tepley, Glenwood Elementary School, "Grip My Pencil," $185; "It's Too Loud," $342; "Reading and Writing Success," $720, John and Sue Bowers; "Stand To Learn," $419; and "Wiggle and Learn," $607.
• Jamie Sutherland, Glenwood, "Math Manipulatives," $520, and "STEM Bins," $538.
• Kelsey Johnson, Glenwood, "Art About Alliteration!" $596, Herman Hackett Family; "Cold Hard Cash!" $284; "Mrs. Osmosis is Alright in Small Doses!" $551; "A Reading Hero in Us All!" $443; and "Reading in the Rainforest!" $596.
• Meredith Lowder, Hayes Elementary School, "Calm Down Corner," $592.
• Amanda Purdy, Hoover Elementary School, "Mighty Girls in STEM," $556, Bill and Avis Ward.
• Johnna Anderson, Longfellow Middle School, "Dissection Lab," $368, Owen K. Garriott; "Fossil Dig," $350; "Fun Learning Day," $348; "Lava Lamps," $74; and "Rockets," $157.
• Renae Lewis, Longfellow, "Project-Bases Life Lessons and Math Manipulatives," $441, Walter and Peggy Scheffe.
• Pam Seigel, Monroe Elementary School, " Read to Succeed," $518, Johnston Enterprises, and "Seeing is Believing," $566, Rotary.
• Angela Krieger, Taft Elementary School, "Uke and Me Can Make Beautiful Music," $545, Jim and Mary Barnes Foundation/Lori Markes; and "Uke and Me Can Make Even More Beautiful Music," $545.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.