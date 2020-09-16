EPS curriculum director named National Literacy Champion

Kristen Jones, curriculum director for Enid Public Schools, has been named a Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) Literacy Champion.
Nominated by several EPS educators, Jones received the honorary title as well as a year-long subscription to the LETRS online Literacy Symposium, containing over 30 hours of literacy professional development from top experts in the field of education, centered around the science of reading.
Those who nominated Jones said her passion for sharing her knowledge has helped many teachers throughout the district.
“Kristen is a literacy champion because she instilled in me a love for teaching reading to my students,” stated one nomination. “Her passion for all components of literacy is one that is unmatched and contagious! Kristen is changing the future for all my students by helping me become a better teacher of reading.”
Jones has been with EPS since 2014. She began her career in education as a Title I reading specialist, shifting to become an instructional coach for Oklahoma State Department of Education, before being hired by EPS as a district instructional coach, where she currently serves as the EPS curriculum director. Jones has been a certified LETRS instructor for eight years, conducting professional development with EPS teachers and educators across the nation.
“I believe recognition from colleagues to be one of the highest forms of recognition,” Jones said. “I am humbled and honored that EPS faculty took the time to nominate me. I love what I do, and have a passion for literacy, it feels good to have that recognized.”
LETRS instructors help educators meet four critical outcomes in assisting students with literacy: understanding the science of reading, converting research to practice, enhancing teacher effectiveness, and transforming instruction.
LETRS is under the umbrella of Voyager Sopris Learning, which is part of the Cambium Learning Group, a leading educational solution, and is a services company committed to helping all students reach their full potential. Voyager Sopris Learning provides innovative, evidence-based instructional solutions and professional development services to pre-K through 12th-grade students and their teachers.
