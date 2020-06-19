EPD officer being investigated for domestic abuse, child molestation

Enid Police Department announced in a press release late Friday evening that an officer was under criminal investigation.
The press release does not name the officer and information is not required to be released under the Oklahoma Open Records Act. The officer remains on administrative suspension and is without police powers or responsibilities.
About noon May 23, an on-duty Enid officer was involved in a domestic disturbance with his spouse at ABC Park, 900 W. Oak, Capt. Tim Jacobi said. Multiple witnesses were present and reported the officer was yelling profanities and forcefully grabbed his spouse by the arm. The officer and his spouse left the scene in separate vehicles and the witnesses contacted a police supervisor to make a complaint.
The supervisor learned the officer and his spouse drove to their residence, located outside the city of Enid and within Garfield County. The supervisor contacted Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and asked them to respond and check the welfare of the spouse, Jacobi said. Sheriff’s deputies met with the officer and his spouse individually at their residence. Both told the deputies that they’d had an argument at the park and denied any physical abuse occurred.
"At 5:41 p.m. that evening the officer involved was officially placed on administrative suspension with a modified assignment in a civilian capacity pending the conclusion of criminal and administrative investigations," Jacobi said. "A criminal investigation was completed and it was submitted to the district attorney’s office on June 12, 2020. A criminal affidavit seeking charges for domestic battery and disturbing the peace was submitted as a part of the case file. The district attorney’s office is presently reviewing the case in consideration of criminal charges."
A check of daily court findings since June 12 did not show any Enid Police Department officers being charged.
"An administrative investigation is currently underway for the multiple policy violations alleged to have occurred by the officer during this incident," Jacobi said. "The results of this administrative investigation, once completed, will be reviewed by the Police Civil Service Commission. They will determine if any disciplinary action is merited, up to and including job termination."
During the investigation of this incident, the EPD was contacted by another Oklahoma law enforcement agency. That agency reported it was investigating the same officer for allegations of child molestation, alleged to have occurred several years ago at a location outside of of Enid and before the accused was employed as an Enid police officer.
"No other information concerning this outside investigation is available," Jacobi said. "The officer in question has not been formally charged with a crime and his identity will not be released at this time. The officer remains on administrative suspension, without any police powers or responsibilities."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.