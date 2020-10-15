Northwest Technology Center is enrolling students in its paramedic training program.
The program is for adult students with an EMT credential and a high school diploma or GED. Classes begin April 20, 2021, and run through June 21, 2022. The 14-month program is 1,210 hours and prepares students to "perform comprehensive patient assessments and advanced emergency procedures all in a pre-hospital setting," according to a press release.
Prior to acceptance into the course, an EMT certification must be obtained and completion of an anatomy and physiology class is required. Anatomy and physiology can be taken at Northwest Technology Center. It begins Feb. 2, 2021, and runs through April 15, 2021. "It is strongly recommended that students take this anatomy and physiology class even if a credit for the class has been obtained elsewhere," according to the press release.
"Several job opportunities are available to those in the field including, ambulance and fire services, clinics and hospitals, air medical services and many others," according to the press release. "Higher paying job opportunities are available, paramedics in Oklahoma can make $33,000-$52,000 per year, as well as opportunities to provide better service to the community."
Program instructor Lisa Dyer, who teaches the paramedic program at Kiamichi Technology Center, will walk students through 11 courses via distance learning. The training is delivered through distance learning and the skills portion of the training will be taught with an in-person instructor at the Fairview campus.
Applications for the program are open through March 1, 2021. Along with the application, immunization records, personal health history, physical examination and student’s work references must be submitted and applicants must pass a physical ability assessment.
In-district tuition is $4,230 for the 14-month program. Out-of-district tuition is $6,410. Financial aid assistance is available to those who qualify. For more information, visit www.nwtech.edu or call (580) 327-0344 in Alva or (580) 227-3708 in Fairview.
