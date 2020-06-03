Karen Harris, owner of Enid-based Karuna Personal Development, has produced a two-part documentary of different holistic healing practices, completing a work that has been in progress since 2015.
Harris practices yoga, meditation and reiki — a form of alternative therapy also known as energy healing — in a practice split between Enid and St. Louis, Mo.
The practice of and search for holistic healing methods started in Harris' teen years, when her sister died in a car accident.
"You watch people around you hurt, and as a kid you wonder what you can do to make this better," Harris said.
That search led Harris to a master's degree in integrated psychology and to world travel, learning from masters of yoga, meditation and reiki.
In 2015, Harris and then-business partner Jennifer Ippolito, RN, began discussing a cross-country road trip, to meet with different holistic healing practitioners, and coalesce their stories into a documentary.
Before long, grassroots fundraising and a lot of planning yielded a five-month trip for Harris and Ippolito in an RV, from late summer 2015 to spring 2016.
The interviews and video from that experience went into editing when the pair finished the road trip, and last month was unveiled as "Healing States 365 — What is Healing," a two-part documentary available on YouTube.
Harris said part one examines the many different forms of alternative healing being practiced today. Part two goes in-depth with two women who've benefited from holistic healing practices — one suffering addiction, and the other with dissociative identity disorder — and also different faith-based responses to mental illness and addiction treatment, and the relationship between faith and mental health.
Not all people respond the same way to any form of healing, traditional or otherwise, Harris said, and she hopes the documentary will open people's eyes to the different avenues available to them.
"Everyone's healing language is different, since we're all different," Harris said, "so you look for different practices that click for the individual, so they stay motivated and it reaches them, so they feel understood and heard, and so it goes deeper for them and validates them."
Kimberly Semrad, an Enid-based reiki practitioner with Sync'd Energy who's featured on the documentary, said alternative healing practices are not about replacing traditional medicine, or taking people away from their doctors, but about working alongside other practices.
"It's another tool in the tool box, to help people maintain their health, whether they're also seeing a doctor or a naturopath, it's just one more in a long line of tools," Semrad said. "What I do is not healing people. I am a tool to help people so their bodies can help heal themselves."
Semrad said the "Healing States 365" documentary is important in helping people discover some of those other "tools for their tool box."
"There's always other options, and we need to open this conversation," Semrad said. "There's such a need for what we do. Just find someone your energy works with, and open your minds a little bit. This is about healing your body, no matter what you believe."
Angie Grothe, owner and practitioner at Thai Yoga Massage Enid, who also is featured in the documentary, said she hopes more people will learn about natural methods they can use in addition to traditional medicine and physical therapy to lead a healthier, happier life.
"When you feel good, when your aches and pains are minimized, how bad can life be," Grothe said. "Anything that makes you feel better and makes you feel healthier — why not?"
Thai massage is different in several respects from other forms of massage, Grothe said. Massage is practiced on a mat on the floor, instead of on a table, recipients are fully clothed and no oils or lotions are used. Traditional Thai massage includes six elements, usually practiced in 90-minute or two-hour sessions: reflexology, passive yoga, leaning pressure, detoxification, energy line work and stretching.
Grothe said clients come to her for help with a variety of ailments, including chronic muscle and joint pain, stress relief, tight muscles, and for older clients, to improve and maintain joint mobility.
Practice of Thai massage, along with other holistic methods such as yoga, meditation and reiki, are "supplements to a healthy lifestyle," Grothe said, and are part of maintaining physical, mental and spiritual balance.
To watch the "Healing States 365" documentary, visit https://tinyurl.com/Healing365Pt1 and https://tinyurl.com/Healing365Pt2.
For more information on Karuna Personal Development, visit http://www.karunapd.com. Information on Semrad's reiki practice is at https://www.facebook.com/SyncdEnergyKimberly, and Grothe's Thai Yoga Massage Enid can be found at https://www.facebook.com/ThaiYogaMassageEnid.
