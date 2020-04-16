Enid woman hospitalized with arm injury

An Enid woman was hospitalized with an arm injury suffered in a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning in Blaine County.
Ella Mae Turley, 37, was admitted to Okeene Municipal Hospital in stable condition with an arm injury, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 4:52 a.m. at the Cheyenne-Arapaho Campground near Canton.
According to the report, Turley was driving a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van on a private road inside the campground when she went off the road and hit a tree. The van then rolled one-half time.
A passenger in the vehicle Vincent Jack Peek, 48, of Enid, was treated at Okeene Municipal Hospital and released.
According to the report, Turley's condition was listed as "odor of alcohol" and the cause of the accident was "DUI." Both were wearing seat belts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.