Enid woman faces charge of meth trafficking

An Enid woman is facing two felonies following her arrest in a cemetery when authorities said she was in possession of more than double the trafficking amount of methamphetamine.
Sandra Luz Cardenas, 41, was charged Monday with felony counts of trafficking in illegal drugs and bringing or possessing contraband in a jail/penal institution. She also was charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
At 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Garfield County Sheriff's Office Deputy Tim Prince arrived at Carrier Cemetery to assist Deputy Jordan Nichols, according to an affidavit filed in the case. Nichols was with a car at the cemetery occupied by Cardenas and her friend. The smell of marijuana was detected, and Deputy Kyle Pierce had Cardenas and her friend step out of the car.
When Cardenas stepped out of the car, Pierce noticed a pipe sticking out of her back pocket, according to the affidavit. Cardenas was escorted to the side by Nichols to speak with him and he had her remove the pipe from her back pocket.
When Cardenas’ friend got out of the vehicle, Prince escorted him to the back of the car to pat him down, according to the affidavit. Deputy Dennis Voth found another pipe in the car.
Prince conducted a search of the vehicle and found what appeared to be a partially smoked marijuana cigarette in the compartment underneath the radio, according to the affidavit. He also found a clear bottle with a black lid containing a green leafy substance in the front center console, which was later confirmed by testing to be 1.3 grams of marijuana.
Prince spoke with Cardenas after the search, and read Cardenas her Miranda rights several times, but she kept going off topic and did not know why she was being read her rights, according to the affidavit. Prince explained she was being read her rights so he could ask her questions. Cardenas continued to state that she did not understand what was going on and remained uncooperative for the remainder of the conversation.
Prince then asked Cardenas to place her hands behind her back because she was under arrest for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. She was placed in the back of Prince’s car, according to the affidavit. Prince then read her friend his rights, but he did not want to speak. He placed handcuffs on the man and put him in Voth’s vehicle. Cardenas asked Prince if her friend was going to jail, and Prince explained her friend was going to jail for possession of marijuana. Cardenas said everything in the vehicle was hers and her friend had no involvement.
Prince then went back to the vehicle to do inventory. He found a container labeled “Gel De Peyote” in a pink, white and green bag. He then field tested one of the pipes that had a crystalline substance in it for methamphetamine. The field test was positive, according to the affidavit, and Prince told Cardenas she also was being charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Cardenas was transported to Garfield County Detention Facility and was booked for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and obstruction. During the strip search of Cardenas, a jailer noticed Cardenas had something in her genitals, according to the affidavit. The staff put Cardenas in a jumpsuit and waited for another female jailer to come on duty to try and remove the item. She was unable to remove it due to lack of cooperation from Cardenas.
Deputy Jonathan Tietz took Cardenas to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to have the items removed. A doctor removed the items and it was reported by Tietz to be several bags of a crystalline substance later tested and confirmed to contain methamphetamine, according to the affidavit. The bags weighed 53 grams. The trafficking weight of methamphetamine is 20 grams. The methamphetamine and Gel De Peyote were sent to OSBI for further testing.
Trafficking in illegal drugs is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and by a fine of $25,000 to $200,000 and bringing or possessing contraband in jail/penal institution is punishable by one to five years in prison, and/or by a fine of $100 to $1,000.
Cardenas is free on $1,500 bond and scheduled for arraignment on the charges Thursday.
