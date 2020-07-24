An Enid couple were each charged Thursday in Garfield County District Court with felony abuse by caretaker and are accused of exploiting a vulnerable adult entrusted to their care.
Brian Douglas Cunningham and Melissa Irene Aguilar, also known as Melissa Irene Johnson, had warrants issued for their arrests when charges were filed Thursday. Bond on the warrants was set at $10,000.
The charge of abuse by caretaker is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000. Because of six prior felony convictions, Cunningham faces four year to life in prison on his charge.
According to an affidavit filed in the cases, on Aug. 10, Enid Police Department Brad Davis spoke with the step-granddaughter and step-daughter of a man in reference to a financial exploitation, according to the affidavit filed in the case. The step-granddaughter told Davis the man's grandson, Cunningham, and his girlfriend, Aguilar, had moved into the man's residence due to his medical issues.
She said he was no longer allowed to have a license due to his health and Cunningham would drive him to his treatments, according to the affidavit. She said the man talked to Cunningham about adding him to the titles of three trucks as the secondary owner so Cunningham could drive them.
The step-granddaughter said Cunningham and Aguilar tricked her grandfather to completely signing over the trucks and neither had paid him for the trucks, according to the affidavit. One truck was registered to Aguilar and the other two to Cunningham. She said Cunningham and Aguilar also charged $2,999.35 on phone apps on her grandfather's credit card, which neither had permission to use.
Davis spoke with the grandfather, who said he did not wish to sign the trucks over to Cunningham or Aguilar, according to the affidavit. He also said the two did not have permission to make $2,999.35 in charges to his credit card. He said he does not have a cellphone to make purchases like those.
