Enid priest recovering from COVID, returning to full pastoral duties

The Rev. Mark Mason, lead pastor to the Catholic community in Enid and Goltry, is well on the road to recovery from COVID-19, and has resumed his pastoral duties in the local parish.
Mason was released from the hospital July 23, and resumed pastoral duties this week, said the Rev. John Herrera, associate pastor of St. Francis Xavier and St. Gregory the Great in Enid and St. Michael the Archangel in Goltry.
According to a press release provided by Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Mason started experiencing chills June 27, his 45th anniversary of ordination to the priesthood, despite an outside temperature of almost 100 degrees that day.
At first, Mason thought he might be suffering an allergic reaction to the herbal tea he was drinking, according to the press release. But, even when he dressed in warmer clothes and laid down under blankets, the chills persisted.
A house guest who was staying with Mason that evening convinced him to go to the emergency room, where his chills tipped off doctors to test him for COVID-19.
Tania Warnock, marketing project lead for Bass, said doctors recognized the chills as a COVID symptom because they'd been adapting to changing protocols, as understanding of the virus and its symptoms developed.
"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, identifying symptoms of the virus has been like trying to hit a moving target," Warnock said. "A fever over 100.4 was one of the telltale signs early on, but chills didn’t make the list until April. Fortunately, by June, Integris emergency caregivers were well-versed in the multiple symptoms of COVID-19 so they tested Mason for the virus right away. He tested positive."
While some may find it hard to narrow down when they contracted the virus, Mason knew precisely when he had been exposed to COVID-19, according to the press release. He had eaten dinner with people who were asymptomatic at the time of the meal, but who later tested positive. Mason's symptoms showed up before he could get tested.
Because Mason's symptoms were not serious enough for him to be admitted, he was sent home and told to self-quarantine, which he did, "something that is not easy to do when you are a Catholic priest," according to the press release.
Mason was recovering well at home, but after 10 days his condition began to worsen. His physician, Dr. Jon Mills, D.O., recommended Mason measure his blood oxygen levels at home since, at 71 years old, he is at higher risk of serious complications from the virus, according to the press release.
When Mason's blood oxygen levels began falling, and he experienced trouble breathing, Mills directed him back to the emergency department at Bass, where he was admitted.
On July 11, Herrera posted to the Catholic community's Facebook group that Mason's condition had worsened over several previous days. On July 14, though, Herrera was pleased to report Mason was "a little better" and improving.
In all, Mason would spend 15 days in the hospital, including eight days in the intensive care unit. While in the hospital, Mason stayed in a negative air flow room, which pulls air inward from the hallway, "to decrease the risk of him infecting other patients," according to the press release. In anticipation of the pandemic worsening, Bass had converted several rooms into negative air flow rooms, specifically to accommodate COVID-19 patients.
Mason "narrowly escaped" being placed on a ventilator, but was given a "life-saving cocktail of Remdesivir, convalescent plasma, steroids and anti-inflammatories," according to the press release. Remdesivir is a broad-spectrum antiviral medication, reported by the New England Journal of Medicine in May to have positive effects on reducing recovery time and risk of respiratory tract infection for adults hospitalized with COVID-19.
In the press release, Mason thanked his team of caregivers at Integris, including Edward Payton, Hannah Kokojan and Alaina Maxey.
“I was very lucky to be at this hospital when I came down with COVID-19,” Mason said. “I feel like I received the best treatment in the world.”
Mason said he also is grateful to the Enid community for their continued prayers, as he "feels confident the community played a major role in his success."
Mason's pulmonologist, Dr. Sarah Matousek, M.D., said the public should take note of Mason's story, and take COVID risks seriously.
“Father Mason is a great example of how quickly patients with COVID-19 can become severely ill,” Matousek said. “Part of the reason he did so well was because he was in good physical shape prior to his illness, but he also stayed in in touch with his physician and they closely monitored his symptoms, taking action when necessary.”
Mason continues to have lingering effects from COVID-19, according to the press release, "but is certainly on the road to recovery."
Herrera said he is "very glad" Mason is back in the parish.
"I think everyone in the community is glad he is making a good recovery," Herrera said.
Herrera said he and Mason concelebrated, or jointly celebrated, Mass on Wednesday, and Mason will be celebrating Mass at 9 and 11:45 a.m. Sunday at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church.
