Enid native Kara De La Pena is innovating in a growing health care trend — the mobile clinic.
De La Pena, a 2004 graduate of Enid High School, started her career in nursing working in several different intensive care units in Oklahoma City. She went on to earn a master's degree in nursing from Maryville University in St. Louis, specializing in critical care.
Nursing is the "family business" for De La Pena. Her mother, Karla Brock, has served as a nurse at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center for more than 30 years.
"One of the reasons I wanted to be a nurse was, growing up, we'd go somewhere and people would just tell my Mom, 'Thank you for taking care of their loved ones,' and that resonated with me — that being a nurse is such a noble thing to do," De La Pena said.
Last year, De La Pena, now a registered nurse practitioner (APRN), decided to take her expertise outside the traditional hospital setting.
"I was just thinking, 'What can I do with my skill set that there's also a need for?'" she said.
Research led De La Pena to the growing trend in mobile clinics, and to the discovery it was an open market in Edmond.
She outfitted a van to serve as a mobile urgent care clinic, also providing IV fluids and IV vitamins and migraine treatment, opening the new service, NP2GO, last September.
While the mobile clinic may seem a novel approach, an October 2017 article by the National Institutes of Health noted mobile clinics are on the rise, and lauded their potential to reach at-risk populations.
According to the NIH, evidence suggests mobile health clinics "are successful in reaching vulnerable populations, by delivering services directly at the curbside in communities of need and flexibly adapting their services based on the changing needs of the target community," and they "produce significant cost savings and represent a cost-effective care delivery model that improves health outcomes in underserved groups."
The Pew Charitable Trusts, also in October 2017, agreed with that assessment, focusing on mobile clinics as a means to increase delivery of preventive care.
"Mobile clinics are an effective way to reach patients who may forgo preventive care because they can’t afford it or can’t get to a doctor’s office," according to the Pew article.
De La Pena said it was that door-to-door capability that most attracted her.
"We get all our stuff delivered now," she said. "We get Amazon, we get Door Dash, and the next logical thing would be to get our health care delivered. And now, with the pandemic, there's even more reason to move in that direction."
De La Pena said the mobile clinic is not meant to replace hospital settings, when they're needed, but rather to provide lower-intensity and preventive care where and when it is needed.
"If you have food poisoning or dehydration, and just going in and getting fluids would make you feel better, there has to be an easier way than going to the ER," she said.
The Pew article again agreed, pointing to the cost savings for overtaxed emergency departments.
"A primary goal (of mobile clinics) is to avoid expensive emergency room visits," according to the Pew article, which cited a potential for 14-27% of ER visits being "handled somewhere else, saving an estimated $4.4 billion annually."
De La Pena said the mobile clinic also has proven convenient for parents who can't leave other children unattended while bringing one child to a traditional clinic or doctor's office.
Like many non-traditional clinic settings, De La Pena does not process insurance payments, because of the increased overhead and manpower it requires. Her patients are private pay only, but De La Pena said her low overhead allows her to see patients for much lower costs — urgent care visits start at $99, mobile IV and vitamin treatments at $139.
De La Pena said many of her patients have insurance, but choose NP2GO because it's cheaper than trying to meet their deductible.
Most of her mobile clinic business is in the Edmond area, but De La Pena now also is set up to provide tele-health visits across the state. She said most of her business so far has grown on personal referrals and a reputation of "transparency, convenience and integrity."
"I have a lot of good word-of-mouth business, because I take a lot of pride in what I do," De La Pena said, "and people have been really supportive of small businesses too."
For more information on the mobile clinic and virtual urgent care, visit https://thenp2go.com.
