Enid mother facing charge of child neglect

An Enid mother was charged this week with felony child neglect after police went to her home and found it covered in animal feces and lacking enough food for the four children living there.
Lindsey Nicole Dods faces from up to a year in county jail to life in prison and/or a fine of $500 to $5,000 on the single felony charge filed Monday in Garfield County District Court.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, last month Enid Police Department officers went to Dods' residence, 2024 E. Maple, after a referral was made to Department of Human services about the condition of the home and claims Dods was allowing her children to smoke marijuana.
Officers Devin Horton, Jonathan Stadler and Jose Torres went to the residence July 27 to conduct a welfare check on the four children living there, ages 15, 14, 12 and 5, according to the affidavit. Horton was allowed inside by Dods and noted the house was covered in fresh and old animal feces. He also noted there were no linens on the beds and feces was on the mattress of the 12-year-old's bed.
Horton also noted there was limited food in the home and property strewn about through the house, in one case barricading a doorway, according to the affidavit. There was a pile of laundry in the laundry room covered in animal feces and urine.
"Officer Horton states this is by far the dirtiest and nastiest home he had ever been in," Detective Kevin Everley wrote in the affidavit.
One of the rooms was padlocked from the outside, according to the affidavit. Horton was told Dods' niece lives in that room and her sister also lives in the home.
Horton was told the 14-year-old sleeps in Dods' bedroom. The sinks in the bathroom were clogged and full of water, and there was old and fresh animal feces on the floor in Dods' room, according to the affidavit. Dods' bed did have linens on it.
Everley obtained and served a search warrant for the residence and after searching spoke with Dods about the allegations made and the condition of the home, according to the affidavit.
Dods told Everley she has a medical marijuana card but does not purchase marijuana for her kids or allow them to smoke marijuana, according to the affidavit. She said the home was dirty and filthy right now.
Everley asked Dods on a scale of one to 10, with one being the cleanest it has ever been, what number would she rate the home, according to the affidavit. Dods said it was a 10 and was the dirtiest its ever been. She said normally the home was a four or a five.
Dods said she should have made sure the home was clean and the chores were being done, according to the affidavit. Dods said she knew it wasn't the children's fault.
When asked, Dods said it has been two days since the children had done any chores, according to the affidavit. She said in the evenings she had to put their seven dogs upstairs because they would tear up the trash bags.
When asked about the dogs, Dods said she was trying to get rid of them but wasn't having much luck and she didn't want to make her kids sad by getting rid of them, according to the affidavit.
Dods also said she was in the process of redoing some of the floors, had pulled some of the carpet up and planned to put down tile but lost her job, according to the affidavit. Dods also said she's had surgery on her knee and it had been several weeks since she'd been upstairs and didn't know the living the conditions had gotten so bad.
Online court records show Dods, also known as Lindsey Nicole Davis, posted $10,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment on the charge Aug.20.
