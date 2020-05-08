Enid man injured in motorcycle accident

An Enid man was injured Friday afternoon when he wrecked his motorcycle while popping a wheelie on Oklahoma 74 in Logan County.
Evan Downey, 35, was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital in Oklahoma City and admitted in good condition with leg injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 5:57 p.m. Friday on Oklahoma 74 six miles south of Crescent.
According to the report, Downey was riding a 2016 Ducati Hypermotard "recklessly" north on Oklahoma 74 when he popped a wheelie, lost control and fell backward.
His condition was listed on the report as apparently normal, while the cause was "reckless driving." Downey was wearing a helmet.
