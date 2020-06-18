Enid man faces firearms charges

An Enid man is facing two felonies accusing him of pointing a gun at two women during a June 10 incident.
John Christian Gravlee, 41, was charged Tuesday with two counts of feloniously pointing a firearm. Each count is punishable by one to 10 years in prison.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department Officer Shawn Aebi was sent to 430 S. Garfield on a report of a man and woman arguing and someone possibly having a weapon.
Aebi arrived and found a woman standing in the front yard. She told Aebi that Gravlee had pulled a gun on her, called people over to the house to fight her, pulled the gun on them and ran them off, according to an affidavit. She then told Aebi that Gravlee was in the house.
Aebi spoke with Gravlee and placed him in handcuffs. Gravlee asked why, and Aebi told him it was because he was told he had a weapon. Gravlee said this was his home, he had the right to have a weapon and he had the right to defend himself, according to an affidavit. Aebi sat Gravlee on the curb and read him his Miranda rights.
The officer walked back to the woman and asked her to explain what happened. She said Gravlee had wanted to baptize her in the shower that morning, according to an affidavit. When she did not want to get in, Gravlee scared her and chased her up the stairs with a gun. The woman said Gravlee had called two women over to fight her. The woman said she and one of the other women went into the house with Gravlee, and the other woman later was dragged out by her hair. Gravlee was holding a gun to her head.
Aebi walked back to Gravlee and asked if he would like to tell his side of the story. Gravlee said he would, but he had classified information in his basement he was protecting. Aebi asked what kind of information he was talking about, and Gravlee said it was U.S. government information, according to an affidavit. Aebi asked Gravlee about the baptism, and he said that also was classified information that dealt with electronics and the transfer of information over the air.
When asked about the events of the day, Gravlee said he woke up and found his car gone. The woman he tried to baptize came back with his car later. This made him feel uneasy as several of his belongings were in the car. He finally asked her to leave, and later called two other acquaintances to help, according to an affidavit. Once the acquaintances arrived he decided there was “possibly more of a conspiracy than he realized” so he asked everyone to leave, according to the affidavit.
Aebi asked again about the baptism and the gun, and Gravlee again said it was part of the classified things he could not talk about, but “he gets feelings and he had begun to get feelings” with the woman, according to an affidavit. Gravlee said he had to protect himself and the information in the basement from her. He said he asked the woman to leave the basement and asked her to get in the shower. When she refused, he said he felt comfortable protecting himself and did not need to call the police. Aebi then asked if Gravlee had escorted the woman, who was supposed to help him, out of the house with a gun. Gravlee said he made tactical decisions and escorted all of the women out.
Aebi then spoke to the woman who tried to help Gravlee. When the woman got to the house, she said she tried to act as a go-between for him and the other woman. She also said that when she was in the house with Gravlee he pulled the gun out so she turned around and started out of the house. She said she did not remember hearing Gravlee make any threats toward her and did not see if he pointed the gun at her because she turned her back to him. However, she did feel something hit her head, but she was not sure what it was, according to an affidavit. She could only remember Gravlee was “enraged” and mentioned something being stolen from him.
Gravlee, who is free on $20,000 bond, is scheduled for arraignment on the charges Thursday.
