Enid man faces charge of raping boy

An 18-year-old Enid man was arraigned Thursday on a felony charge of first-degree rape accusing him of having sex with a boy last month who was under the age of 14.
Chance Townsend faces five years to life in prison on the felony charge filed earlier this month. Bond for Townsend was set at $100,000, with a condition of bond being he have no contact with the victim. He was ordered to return to court Aug. 24 for a bond appearance.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, at 5:37 p.m. June 28, Enid Police Department was called to a residence to a take a report of a 12-year-old boy being sexually assaulted by Townsend.
The officer spoke with the boy's mother, who said Townsend assaulted her son on June 27, according to the affidavit. The boy told the officer he was playing video games with Townsend when Townsend asked him to pull his pants down to have sex.
The boy was taken for a sexual assault nurse examination, according to the affidavit. Evidence was collected and an injury was noted.
On July 1, 2020, a forensic interview was conducted with the boy. During the interview, the boy said Chance used to visit him but doesn't anymore because "he raped me," according to the affidavit. When asked what he meant, the boy said, "He hurt me once."
When asked to, the boy described the rape in detail and said it occurred sometime in the morning, according to the affidavit. He said Townsend told him not to tell his mom but he told her anyway. He said after he told his mom she called the police and reported it.
Detective Kevin Everley spoke with the boy's mother about some of the disclosures he made during the forensic interview.
She said about 4 a.m. June 28 her son came into the living room where she was playing cards with friends and she gave her son his nighttime medicine, according to the affidavit. When she told him to go back to his room he said he didn't want to go back into the room because that is where Townsend hurt him.
She said when everyone woke up she asked her son again about what happened and Townsend was present for this conversation, according to the affidavit. The boy again repeated his story about Townsend raping him.
The mother said she confronted Townsend and he denied what the boy said, said he did not like boys and would not do that to the boy because he thought of him as a little brother, according to the affidavit. The woman told Everley Townsend had previously told her he was bisexual and knew he had a pending case for touching a different child. She said her son's account had not changed so she did not believe Townsend.
The mother said Townsend told her if he got into trouble for this, with his previous charge he would go to prison and he couldn't go to prison, according to the affidavit. She said she asked Townsend why he would do this and Townsend said, "He couldn't help himself."
Everley interviewed Townsend at 1:25 p.m. July 2 at the police station.
During the interview, Townsend denied touching the 12-year-old boy, according to the affidavit. Townsend said sometimes he has memory problems and blacks out and doesn't remember things he does. He said it was possible he had hurt the boy but doesn't remember.
Online court records show Townsend was charged in 2018 as a youthful offender with a felony count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.
