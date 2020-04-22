Enid man dies of accident injuries

A 32-year-old Enid man died Tuesday morning from injuries sustained in a Monday night single-vehicle rollover on North Cleveland, according to an Enid Police Department traffic collision report.
Alan Banks died at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. He was flown to the hospital after first being taken to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid following the crash.
Banks was driving a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta south in the 6200 block of North Cleveland at about 9:23 p.m. Monday when the vehicle began fishtailing before losing control, according to the report. The Jetta left the street to the right in a partial slide, hit the ditch and went airborne. The vehicle hit the ground, continued before striking a fence and rolling three times, coming to rest on its wheels.
Banks and his passenger, 20-year-old Hannah Sylestine, both were ejected from the vehicle. Sylestine also was flown to OU Medical Center and admitted with serious injuries.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.