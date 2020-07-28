An Enid man injured June 28 in a single-vehicle accident in Grant County died Monday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Michael David Owens, 45, was pronounced dead at 6:35 p.m. Monday at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He had been flown there after the accident and admitted in critical condition with head, trunk, arm and leg injuries, according to an OHP report. The accident happened at 5:43 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 64 about 6.5 miles east of Nash.
According to the report, Owens was driving a 1993 Chevrolet Suburban west on U.S. 64 and went off the road to the right. He came back on the road, rolled one and one-quarter times and came to rest in the middle of the highway.
The report listed Owens' condition as "odor of alcohol beverage" and showed the cause is under investigation. He was wearing a seat belt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.