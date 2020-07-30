City of Enid's director of communications was charged this week with a single misdemeanor count of domestic abuse assault and battery
Derrick Germaine Silas, 43, was arraigned Thursday on the charge, punishable up to a year in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000. He appeared free on $2,500 bond and was ordered to return to court Aug. 13 for a bond appearance.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, at 11:11 p.m. July 24, 2020, Enid Police Department Officer Greg Schaer responded to the 1700 block of Wallace Drive in reference to an assault.
Schaer spoke with a man who said Silas appeared at his residence without being invited or expected, according to the affidavit.
He said Silas began arguing with him in the backyard and refused to let him back inside his home. He said Silas "slapped" and "punched" him in the face, but Schaer noted he did not observe any physical injury, according to the affidavit. The man said he grabbed a broom and hit Silas with it because of their size difference and to defend himself.
The man said they went to the ground, with Silas on top of him, according to the affidavit. He said Silas then bit his finger, causing a visible injury about 1.5 inches in length on the man's right index finger.
Schaer also noted a fresh scrape on the man's right shoulder that resulted from the altercation with Silas, but the cause of the injury was undetermined, according to the affidavit. Schaer noted seeing evidence of a struggle in the yard, such as wood mulch being disturbed, a broom and headphones that supported the man's account.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.