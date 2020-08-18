Enid man charged with distribution of child porn

A 22-year-old Enid man was charged last week with distribution of child pornography after authorities said he sent a video of himself molesting a baby to two women.
Brice Watkins was charged Friday in Garfield County District Court with the felony. A warrant for his arrest was issued and bond on the warrant was denied.
Watkins faces a fine of $500 to $20,000 and/or 30 days to 10 years in prison, if convicted of the charge. Enid Police Department Sgt. Nick John said the investigation of Watkins is ongoing and further charges were expected.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, on Aug. 11, a woman contacted Norman Police Department after receiving videos of Watkins molesting a small child. The woman told NPD Sgt. Adam Crane she recognized the child in the video and also recognized the house in the video Watkins sent, according to the affidavit. The woman said the house was where the child lived and was located in Enid.
The woman said she could see in the videos it was Watkins, according to the affidavit. She said she knew it was the house where the child lived because she was friends with the child's mother.
EPD Detective Tanner Austin spoke with an Enid woman Aug. 13, who said she also received videos from Watkins.
The woman said she received a video from Watkins via Facebook Messenger on Aug. 11 but she did not open the video until the next day, according to the affidavit. She said when she opened the video, she saw Watkins doing inappropriate things to a child she knows who turned 1 in June.
The woman showed Austin the video Watkins sent with the message, "whose child is this," according to the affidavit. The woman said she knew the child in the video and knew it to be Watkins in the video.
