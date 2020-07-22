Enid man accused of lewd acts with girls

A 41-year-old Enid man was charged this week with three counts of lewd acts to a child under 16 after playing a game of truth or dare with three girls last month.
James Anthony Cramer faces three to 20 years in prison on each of the three felony counts, which accuse him of "looking upon the body or private parts" of three girls.
Cramer was arrested last week following an interview with Enid Police Department Detective Tanner Austin.
During the interview, Cramer admitted having the three three girls, ages 14, 13 and 12, show him their breasts, according to an affidavit filed in the case. Cramer said he offered the girls $20 each to clean his house. He said the girls told him they wanted to go to skating so he offered them $5 more each if they showed him their breasts.
Cramer said the girls came into his room one by one and each of them exposed themselves, according to the affidavit. He said this occurred at his residence, 2226 W. Randolph.
On June 6, a report was made with the police department in regard to Cramer being sexually inappropriate with three girls, according to the affidavit. The allegation was Cramer drove with the three girls to Oklahoma City and played a game of "dirty truth or dare" along the way, which led to one of the girl performing fellatio upon Cramer. The allegations also included Cramer daring the three girls to take their clothes off.
On June 11, Austin interviewed the 14-year-old to determine where the incident occurred so it could be investigated by the appropriate agency, according to the affidavit. However, the 14-year-old could not tell Austin where the incident occurred.
During forensic interviews June 17, the 14-year-old and 12-year-old confirmed riding with their 13-year-old friend and Cramer to Oklahoma City, according to the affidavit. They both said on the way they played truth or dare and were asked to take their clothes off. They also said the 14-year-old was dared to perform fellatio upon Cramer, which she did.
On June 24, 2020, a forensic interview was conducted with the 13-year-old. She disclosed riding with Cramer and her two friends to Oklahoma City, according to the affidavit. Prior to leaving, she said they were cleaning Cramer's house for money.
She said when they were done cleaning, Cramer made them go into his bedroom and show him their breasts before he would pay them, according to the affidavit. She said they each did this one by one.
She said while on the way to Oklahoma City they played truth or dare. She said they were dared to take their clothes off, which they did, according to the affidavit. She said the 14-year-old was dared to perform fellatio upon Cramer, which the girl did.
The 13-year-old said she was dared to do the same thing but did not want to, according to the affidavit. She said the 12-year-old also was dared and did so, but this was not conformed by the 12-year-old girl.
Cramer confirmed the allegation one of the girls performed fellatio on him during his interview, according to the affidavit. Cramer said this occurred just outside of Yukon. Austin forwarded this portion of the investigation to the proper law enforcement agency.
A search of online court records showed no other charges filed against Cramer in other counties.
