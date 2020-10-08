Enid High School has 5 positive COVID-19 cases

Enid High School reported another student test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total cases to five at the school.
Four of those now in positive-test isolation are students, and one is a staff member.
Enid High also has 78 students and two staff members in close-contact quarantine.
Overall, the number of Enid Public Schools students and staff in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19 rose slightly Thursday, according to figures posted on the district’s website.
Districtwide, there are 229 people in quarantine or isolation, up from 228 on Wednesday.
There are 10 people in the district who are in positive-test isolation. In addition to the five at Enid High, Emerson Middle school has one student in isolation; Longfellow Middle School, one staff member; Monroe Elementary School, one student; Taft Elementary School, one student; and the Special Services Center, one staff member.
Coolidge Elementary School has 37 people in close-contact quarantine. One entire class at Coolidge is doing distance learning.
Garfield Elementary School has 19 students in quarantine, while Waller has 15 students in quarantine. Emerson has 15 students in quarantine or isolation. No others schools have more than nine people affected.
Chisholm Public Schools shows no one affected, according to numbers posted on the district website.
Autry Technology Center on Monday reported one person who was on the campus 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday is isolating at home after testing positive Sunday. The affected area was closed for sanitation and deep cleaning, the school said.
Last Friday, Autry reported one person who was at the campus on Wednesday, mainly in the health wing from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is isolating at home.
