Several Enid businesses and organizations have been recognized by Potts Family Foundation as 2020 Oklahoma Family Positive Workplace recipients.
Thirty-three employers across Oklahoma were recognized in this, the third year of the award. Among the recipients were Enid employers Aircraft Structures International Corp.; Cimarron Council of the Boy Scouts of America; CDSA; Rural Health Projects; Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma; Harmon’s Electric; TPI Staffing Service; Triangle Insurance Company; Loaves & Fishes NWOK; and Enid Public Schools.
Family Positive Workplace (FPW) is one of Potts Family Foundation’s programs under the OK25by25 Early Childhood Coalition. The goal of the program, which supports the foundation’s focus on families with children pre-birth through five, is to recognize companies that have implemented family positive policies that better support their employee base, according to a press release.
A Family Positive Workplace employer is one whose "policies make it possible for employees to more easily balance family and work," according to the press release.
"Research shows that employers gain in employee recruitment, retention, loyalty and productivity, all of which contribute to the bottom line," according to the press release. "Families gain in the ability to balance work and family obligations, reduced stress, and better quality of family life and life in general. The society gains because family-positive policies lead to more stable families with time to contribute to their communities, and better outcomes for children."
“Congratulations to each of the companies being recognized for their family positive policies. Their employees are fortunate to work for a company that recognizes the value to workplace productivity,” said Paula Koos, chair of the FPW advisory committee and executive director of Oklahoma Child Care Resource and Referral Association.
Businesses interested in participating in this free recognition process can review FPW certification criteria at http://ok25by25.org/apply-2020/. For more information, call Linda Turner at Potts Family Foundation at (405) 486-4955.
