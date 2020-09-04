Enid attorney pleads guilty to 2 charges of domestic abuse

Enid attorney Robert Faulk was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to two charges of domestic abuse related to a May 2019 incident.
Faulk pleaded guilty to a felony county of domestic abuse-prior pattern of physical abuse. He received a two-year deferred sentence, supervised by Oklahoma Department of Corrections. He also must submit to random drug tests; complete a 52-week domestic violence cessation counseling program with the first year of his probation; and attend weekly Alcoholics Anonymous or Celebrate Recovery meetings for the first 18 months of probation, according to Garfield County District Attorney Mike Fields. Faulk also must pay a $2,500 fine and court costs.
The other charge Faulk pleaded guilty to was a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse. He received a one-year suspended sentence and must pay court costs. The sentence will run consecutively to the felony count.
Two other charges Faulk was facing — felony counts of domestic abuse strangulation and intimidation of a witness — were dismissed without costs.
"The state announced at the sentencing hearing the victim chose not to meet with prosecutors or participate in the prosecution," Fields said. "Nevertheless, to satisfy its constitutional obligations the state periodically attempted to contact her through her legal counsel on numerous occasions. These attempts continued up until yesterday; each time she reaffirmed her desire not to speak with the prosecution. The court found the state of Oklahoma complied with its constitutional requirements under Marsy’s Law."
For his part, Faulk said Friday he has learned from the issues he has faced.
“I am grateful that I am able to put this chapter of life behind me," he said. "I have learned a great deal about myself, and have grown emotionally, spiritually and professionally. I am thankful to all those that have helped me in this journey. I look forward to continuing to give back to the community in any way I can, using my experiences and what I have learned.”
Fields said Faulk could face the lose of his ability to practice law.
"The outcome of today’s sentencing was transmitted to the Oklahoma Bar Association, and Faulk now faces possible suspension and/or revocation by the Oklahoma Supreme Court," Fields said Friday.
