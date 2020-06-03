ENID, Okla. — Enid Animal Control has reopened and returned to normal business, offering the same services it did prior to closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shelter Director Allen Elder said the shelter's lobby was open to the public and has resumed trapping and lending out traps.

"We're here to the help the community," he said. "We're trapping, pickup traps and lending out traps."

Elder said all adoption fees have been reinstated, which are dependent upon choice of veterinarian and cost of spay/neuter and rabies vaccine.

Elder said one restriction the public will notice is whether animal control officers will enter someone's home for a call. He said that decision would be made on a case-by-case basis.

Enid Animal Control, 1200 S. 10th, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The shelter is closed on holidays. The phone number is (580) 249-4910.

