Wind energy company Enel North America announced this week it is providing $160,000 in COVID-19 response aid to organizations across Oklahoma, including several projects in North-central and Northwest Oklahoma.
Enel Green Power operates 10 wind farms in Oklahoma, including the Chisholm View and Chisholm View II wind farms, which span northern Garfield and southern Grant counties.
The $160,000 in aid will be dispersed to 25 organizations in the state, and is part of a $1.3 million community-based relief effort the company is initiating with more than 75 local agencies across the United States and Canada in response to the pandemic, according to a press release.
“At Enel North America we have always felt a deep responsibility to support the health and well-being of the communities where we live and work, and even more so during this crisis,” said Enrico Viale, head of Enel North America. “COVID-19 has caused unprecedented economic challenges for critical service organizations in many communities and we hope our support can provide some sense of relief. From rural hospitals to first responders, local schools and food banks, these organizations and their workers are on the front lines and we thank essential workers everywhere for their extraordinary and unwavering response to this crisis.”
The aid in Oklahoma will include $25,000 for Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, which supports operations at Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma.
Other aid will include: $10,000 to Texas County Hospital; $5,000 to Hennessey Senior Citizens Center; funds for first responders in Noble County, Rush Springs, Rocky, Gotebo, Cloud Chief, Hunter, Goodwell, Texhoma, Hennepin, Red Rock, Tonkawa, Marland, Dover, Crescent and Hennessey.
Enel also will provide funding to Fairfax and Shidler public schools and Pioneer Technology Center.
According to Enel Green Power, it is the second-largest wind operator in Oklahoma, with an overall investment of more than $2.7 billion in the state since 2012.
