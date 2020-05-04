Earthquake shakes area south of Hennessey

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was recorded Monday afternoon south of Hennessey.
The temblor, recorded at 2:34 p.m., was 4.7 miles north-northeast of Loyal and 27.5 miles south-southwest of Enid.
Enid News Eagle
February 27, 1956 - April 29, 2020 Michael Van Halcomb passed away April 29, 2020, at his home in Pond Creek. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Pond Creek Cemetery with Pastor Les Washnock officiating. We would love your presence from your car. In lieu of flowers…
