Earthquake shakes area south of Hennessey

U.S. Geological Survey

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was recorded Monday afternoon south of Hennessey.

The temblor, recorded at 2:34 p.m., was 4.7 miles north-northeast of Loyal and 27.5 miles south-southwest of Enid.

